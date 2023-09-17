Woman among three killed in Nowshera incidents

NOWSHERA: Three persons, including a woman, were shot dead in separate incidents in the district on Saturday.

In Mian Essa village, a man named Sher Afzal along with his sons Arif and Madaif and nephew Sanam equipped with firearms attacked the house of his nephew Abdur Rahim.

Ghulam Farooq told the police that the accused opened indiscriminate fire on Abdur Rahim and his wife Tasmia. As a result, both sustained multiple bullet injuries and died on the spot.

The motive behind the double murder case was stated to be property dispute.

The police said that Abdur Rahim was demanding the share of his mother from the maternal uncle Sher Afzal.

Meanwhile, motorcyclists shot dead their rival in the jurisdiction of Risalpur police station.

Ajmal, a resident of Khandar in Nowshera, told the police that he along with his brother Mohabat Shah was present in Risalpur when their rivals Junaid and Shah Saud came and opened indiscriminate fire on them.

He said that his brother sustained critical injuries and died on the spot while he remained unharmed. The police have registered both the cases and started investigation.