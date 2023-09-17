People are talking about

— the fact that authorities wake up only after some disaster has taken place and instead of being pro-active, prefer a post-incident follow up. Highlighting two recent ones, people say in an accident on the M2 motorway many lives were lost, with many left injured and only after this, buses are required to travel in a queue, at a speed limit, while it was only after a loan forced a man to take his own life that the authorities moved and apprehended the culprits.

— the hidden administrative and training lapses that often lead to serious accidents in the railway system which have been taking place quite frequently, taking lives and damaging the railway network. Experts say the concerned government department conducts an inquiry every time but usually concentrates on engine and track defects along with human failures, while procedural and administrative issues which directly contribute to accidents are ignored and unless these are identified, highlighted and rectified, no one can prevent railway accidents.

— post graduate depression and how it affects those who have recently graduated and find it difficult to find a job. People say it would be a good idea if universities prepared graduates for this by addressing this post-graduation depression problem by dealing with topics such as self-reflection; career discovery; personal growth; effective networking; adaptability; communication and learning how to take advantage of their education whether they do so by starting their own business, working freelance, or joining well-established organisations.

— the current crackdown on mafias is not something unprecedented as all governments in the past have launched similar campaigns as a short-term PR exercise. People say while this is commendable, it brings only temporary relief to those who suffer by mafia activities, so the most important lesson, as wise men have said, is that before planning to invest in any areas that involve financial dealings, “we must first build a nation with integrity as the fundamental cornerstone of our character.”

— how frequently there is some distressing news about a heritage site or a building that has unique architecture being knocked down to build a plaza or some other money making structure; or land, both agricultural, or owned by the underprivileged has been grabbed to make housing colonies. People say places of worship, education and health, old or new, should never be repurposed but renovated and upgraded, while precious agricultural land should not be bulldozed and replaced with concrete jungles.

— the pressing issue that plagues the country’s criminal justice system, which is the archaic investigation mechanism employed by law-enforcement agencies, generally called the ‘thana culture.’ People say the lack of accountability for outdated practices in law enforcement is a major concern of those looking for justice, so it is imperative to address the imperfect laws in the outdated system which only leads to flawed prosecutions, wrongful punishments and the erosion of public trust in the whole legal system.

— the significance of scholarships and how they are responsible in shaping a more equitable and prosperous society as by investing in the education of our youth, we are not only shaping their future but also shaping the future of our nation. People say by providing opportunities to deserving students, we build a foundation for progress and ensure that no potential goes untapped due to financial constraints, since scholarships not only alleviate financial stress but also promote educational diversity and inclusion. — I.H.