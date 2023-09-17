Growing food prices add to ordinary people’s woes

Rawalpindi : It is alarming to know that domestic prices of consumer goods have already started to take a hit from the fears of consequent price hikes on the international market.

“According to a report, the wholesale prices of major consumer goods have gone up from around 100 rupees to 600 rupees per maund. Any increase in the global prices of essential commodities, especially oil and gas understandably would affect the local market too,” says Aziz Zaidi.

“The government would control prices with subsidies if it happens. However, as the report suggests, this is already happening, with a combination of greed, fears, and speculations driving up the prices,” adds Aziz.

“Apart from edible oil, wholesale prices of rice, wheat, and sugar in the country’s largest wholesale market for consumer goods have reportedly gone up, as have that of other food and non-food items. To justify the early price hikes traders talk of fears of global fuel prices rising,” says Amir Reza.

“There are also fears of disruptions in the city supply chain, leading to an increased demand for advance purchases. The rising demand for products ahead of Ramadan, Eid and Moharram also caused a hoarding spree. It was not too long before the debilitating effects of all this hit the retail market,” says Shabbar Rizvi.

“We are deeply concerned by what this means for ordinary consumers. They already feel disturbed by skyrocketing prices of almost all essential items amid talks of another round of tariff hikes of gas, water, and electricity,” says Gulzar Hasan.

“The cost of living has significantly gone up. According to a report, a typical middle-class city resident needs more than Rs50,000 a month to meet the basic needs of a family of four. The truth is, the majority of the city’s millions of residents do not even earn that amount,” says Mohsin Hussain.

“A grotesque testament to their actual buying ability of late has been a growing pile of videos showing people running after the open market sale trucks. People from middle-income groups as well are frequenting the trucks meant for selling products at controlled prices to the poor and low-income groups,” says Seemen Ghazal.

“So when the minister says that the government will control prices with subsidies if the current crisis increases prices on the international market and that various products are being sold through trucks to low-income people across the country to help meet their needs, one cannot help but wonder if he is underselling the risks,” adds Seemen.

Ghazal Shabbir says, “If the heart-rending scenes unfolding on the city’s streets are anything to go by, large numbers of people are clearly falling through the cracks. Apart from a routine pledge of strict punishment for unscrupulous traders manipulating market prices, we have yet to hear of any concrete action.”