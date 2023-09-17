FIA, Greek police join hands to combat human trafficking

Islamabad : In a significant step towards international cooperation in the battle against Human Trafficking & Migrant Smuggling, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Pakistan and the Hellenic Police Greece have formalized their commitment by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

Under the diligent supervision of DG FIA, the signing of this MOU signifies a pivotal juncture in the relentless fight against Human Trafficking & Migrant Smuggling.