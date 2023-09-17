FIA, Greek police join hands to combat human trafficking

Islamabad : In a significant step towards international cooperation in the battle against Human Trafficking & Migrant Smuggling, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Pakistan and the Hellenic Police Greece have formalized their commitment by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).
Under the diligent supervision of DG FIA, the signing of this MOU signifies a pivotal juncture in the relentless fight against Human Trafficking & Migrant Smuggling.
Islamabad : Islamabad Capital Police have taken action under the ‘Go to School’ campaign, transferring 80 students...
— the fact that authorities wake up only after some disaster has taken place and instead of being pro-active, prefer...
Rawalpindi : It is alarming to know that domestic prices of consumer goods have already started to take a hit from the...
Islamabad : Pakistan can develop and reshape its economy and financial system based on Islamic principles if the state...
Rawalpindi: Police have solved mystery of blind murder and arrested accused along with an accomplice in the...
Rawalpindi : Chairman of the Rawalpindi Educational Board, Muhammad Adnan Khan, and Controller of Examinations,...