‘Prudent fiscal management must for economic growth’

Islamabad : Former Minister of State and Chairperson of Pakistan’s Board of Investment Haroon Sharif has said that Pakistan is labeled as a UN debt-stressed country - ranked 3rd among 40 such countries - where a major chunk of its budget goes towards paying interest.

Mr Sharif was speaking at the launch of the research report “Rethinking Pakistan’s economy: putting the house in order” published here by Center for Research and Security Studies (CRSS).

Mr Sharif opined that Pakistan’s GDP to investment ratio did not improve and its reliance on short-term, high-interest loans perpetuates the economic crisis. Economic problems were historically viewed and resolved through a geopolitical lens, he said adding that there is a silver lining that reaching this stage might drive a more genuine effort to address economic issues without the influence of geopolitics.

Mr Sharif emphasised the need for value-adding investments and a shift towards a knowledge-based economy. He also highlighted the importance of higher profit margins and stopping economic leakages and recommended shifting the focus from selling mere dreams to creating actual value. “It's essential to address the foundational economic issues rather than just applying short-term fixes,” he stressed.

Dr Aliya Hashmi Khan, former Dean, Quaid-i-Azam University, brought attention to gender budgeting as an issue that yet did not catch attention in Pakistan. Gender disparities were identified in the country by various monitoring bodies dedicated to gender parity. Addressing these gaps does not require going out of the conventional ways.

She noted that gender budgeting tries to ensure whether there is sufficient gender budgetary resource allocation to close gender gaps for economic opportunities that exist in Pakistan.

She also stressed on technological adoption being a key driver of business transformation but unfortunately, slow growth exists globally as well as in Pakistan which is arising from geopolitical tensions like the Russia-Ukraine war, hence disrupting supply chains.

She stated the country is not producing a conducive environment to attract investment and lacks the soft infrastructure needed for the success of economic zones like CPEC. Pakistan is neither preparing the workforce nor including women to take opportunities to get jobs that are in demand globally. She concluded by saying it can be hoped that Pakistan would come out of this issue as it has the resources and intellectual knowledge to integrate into the political economy that exists in Pakistan.

Saddam Hussein, the lead author of the research report, who serves in Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE), enunciated that Pakistan's enduring struggle with economic and political instability left it entangled in the perplexing enigma of unstable development. Since its inception, the economic performance of Pakistan was marred by extreme volatility. This tells a lot about the character of our will as well as strategic planning. In one-liner, it can be said that it has all been just firefighting and the absence of long-term vision.

The report published by CRSS depicts insights on Pakistan’s economic fault lines and the options for revival. It notes that it is imperative for Pakistan to focus on IT and agriculture sectors in the short run, as the outcomes can be reaped within a season. Afterward, the medium-term approach should be around promoting industrialisation, in particular, the export sector to have a sustainable source of foreign exchange earnings.