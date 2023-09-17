Blind murder traced

Islamabad : The Secretariat police station and Homicide unit police teams have arrested an accused involved in blind murder case of a retired police constable and recovered a stolen car from his possession, a police spokesman said.
On 08 September 2023 Secretariat police station received an application from a citizen namely Hameed Ullah who stated that his elder brother Haji Muhammad Aslam was shot dead by an unknown accused and stole his car, mobile phone, cash and licensed weapon.
