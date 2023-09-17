Islamabad : The growing fascination with drugs among underage students, young girls from aristocratic families, and minors working in auto workshops is a concerning social issue. Several factors contribute to this trend, and addressing it requires a multifaceted approach involving education, prevention, and support.

Think tanks having expertise on such socials evils, enlightening their views on one of the most sensitive social issue, saying that adolescents and young adults often succumb to peering pressure. Those from well-heeled families may desire to fit in with their stare who are experimenting with drugs. Conversely, minors working in auto workshops may be exposed to older colleagues who use drugs, making it more likely for them to get involved.

Many young individuals may not fully comprehend the risks and consequences associated with drug use. Providing comprehensive drug education in schools and communities is crucial to ensure that they understand the potential harms.

Some individuals turn to drugs as a way to cope with personal problems or stress. For minors in auto workshops, the working conditions and associated hardships might drive them towards drug use as a form of escapism.

Easy access to drugs is another significant factor. Authorities should crack down on illegal drug markets and work to reduce the availability of drugs to young individuals.

Offering mental health services and support to individuals from all backgrounds is essential. Young people experiencing emotional difficulties may turn to drugs if they don't have access to proper mental health care.

Parents and guardians play a crucial role in preventing drug use among their children. Open communication, trust, and involvement in their children's lives can help deter drug use.

Communities can create programmes and support systems to engage young people in positive activities, such as sports, arts, and volunteer work, to keep them away from drugs.

Law enforcement agencies should enforce drug laws rigorously to deter both drug users and suppliers.

For those already struggling with drug addiction, rehabilitation and treatment services must be available and accessible.

Public awareness campaigns can help educate the public about the dangers of drug use and its impact on individuals and society.

Addressing the issue of drug fascination among these different groups will require a comprehensive approach involving families, schools, communities, and government agencies. It is essential to tackle the root causes and provide support and resources to those at risk to prevent further escalation of this problem.

Certainly, let's look into an example of a country that successfully addressed the challenge of drug fascination among young people and minors working in challenging environments. Portugal is often cited as a prime example of a nation that has made significant progress in tackling drug addiction and minimising drug-related problems, including among vulnerable populations.

In 2001, Portugal decriminalized the possession and use of small quantities of all drugs, including hard drugs like heroin and cocaine. Instead of facing criminal charges, individuals found with small amounts of drugs are referred to a “Dissuasion Commission,” where they receive counselling, education, and support instead of incarceration.

Encourage policymakers to consider decriminalization for minor drug offenses. Emphasise the importance of shifting the focus from punishment to harm reduction and rehabilitation.

Portugal has implemented extensive harm reduction programmes, such as needle exchange programmes and supervised consumption sites. These initiatives aim to reduce the health risks associated with drug use and provide a bridge to treatment for those ready to seek help.

Advocate for and support the establishment of harm reduction programmes in your community. These programmes can help minimize the health risks associated with drug use. Portugal expanded access to drug treatment and rehabilitation services. These services are offered without stigma, ensuring that individuals struggling with addiction can seek help when they are ready.

Advocate for increased funding and accessibility to addiction treatment services, especially for young people and minors working in challenging environments.

Portugal launched public awareness campaigns to educate the public, including young people, about the risks of drug use. These campaigns emphasize prevention and harm reduction.

Collaborate with schools, community organizations, and government agencies to develop and implement drug education programs that target at-risk youth. Focus on evidence-based approaches that emphasize the consequences of drug use.

Portugal invested in social support systems to address the root causes of drug addiction, such as poverty, unemployment, and mental health issues. These support systems aim to provide vulnerable individuals with alternatives to drug use.

Encourage the development of social programmes that provide opportunities and support for young people, especially those working in challenging environments, to escape the cycle of drug use.

By following these examples and advocating for evidence-based policies and programs, you can work towards overcoming the challenge of drug fascination among young people, including those from affluent backgrounds and minors working in difficult conditions. Portugal's experience demonstrates that a compassionate and comprehensive approach can lead to positive outcomes in addressing drug-related issues.