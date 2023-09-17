LHC orders Customs authorities to release Griffon injections

LAHORE : The Lahore High Court has issued orders to custom authorities to release Griffon injections which are used in liver and kidney transplant after having a bank guarantee.

The court has also sought a written reply from custom authorities. Earlier, the court had issued notices to federal government and FBR on a petition against the import taxes on Griffon injections.

The petition stated that 21 percent tax have been imposed on the import of liver and kidney transplant injections. It stated that the injections for transplant are available in the market at expensive prices of Rs125,000.

The petitioner feared that after impose of tax prices of said injections will cross Rs200,000. It said that a basic facility like health is the fundamental right of patients and citizens, the court should issue orders to remove all taxes imposed on life-saving injections.

It implored that the court should declare null and void the notification of increase in taxes on the import of said injections.