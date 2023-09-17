PMA shows concern over irregularities in MDCAT

LAHORE : Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) expresses serious concern over irregularities during the recent MDCAT exam for medical admission in Pakistan.

Many students reported issues such as technical glitches, cheating, and discrepancies in the grading system. It is important to ensure fairness and transparency in the exam process to maintain the credibility and quality of medical education in Pakistan. The irregularities, malpractices and technical glitches that happened during the said exam were truly disheartening, and it has caused great anxiety and confusion among the aspiring medical students, it said.

As a student who took the MDCAT, everyone knows that it is an essential and competitive exam that will determine the future of thousands of students who aspire to become doctors or dentists, PMA said.

It said, “The current situation has raised questions about the reliability and fairness of the examination. There have been reports of incorrect and incomplete question papers, insufficient time to answer the questions, online cheating and other technical glitches which led to frustration and loss of confidence among the students. Even in the official statement released by the administration, it was acknowledged that there were problems experienced during the examination. In light of these circumstances, we would like to demand a re-conduct of the MDCAT exam.”

It will help restore the confidence of students and ensure that everyone has an equal and fair chance to demonstrate their abilities.

PMDC will consider this demand seriously and take appropriate measures to ensure that the MDCAT exam is conducted in a fair and transparent manner, it said.