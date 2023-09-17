Lesco recovers Rs31.77m from 977 defaulters

LAHORE : Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco), in recovery campaign with the help of tehsildars (recovery), recovered a total of Rs31.77 million from 977 chronic defaulters, here on Saturday.

According to a Lesco spokesman, Chief Engineer O&M (T&G) Zafar Iqbal, with the help of Tehsildar City Mujahid Zia and Tehsildar Shalimar Noreez Humayun, recovered outstanding dues of Rs4.43 million from 81 defaulters in Northern Circle, and Rs4 million from 162 defaulters in Eastern Circle, respectively.

Similarly, Lesco Manager (Material Disposal) Engineer Anwar Wattoo, along with Tehsildar Model Town Rana Arsal and Tehsildar Cantt Sajjad Qureshi, recovered Rs5.23 million from 110 defaulters in Central Circle and Rs3.15 million from 88 defaulters in South Circle, while Manager (Technical) Engineer M Farooq, with the help of Tehsildar Nankana Sahib M Iqbal Rasheed and Tehsildar Sheikhupura M Aslam Gujjar, recovered Rs1.49 from 41 defaulters in Nankana Circle and Rs3.66 million from 88 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle.

The spokesman said that Lesco Manager E&S (PMU) Engineer Abbas Ali, in collaboration with Naib Tehsildar Kasur and Okara Mirza Zahid Baig recovered outstanding dues of Rs2.17 million from 128 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs7.64 million from 279 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

Lesco Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider said that the company is facing loss due to chronic defaulters, and vowed to continue action against them.

Lahore Divisional Commissioner had assigned additional charge of Tehsildar Recovery to relevant tehsidars, while Lesco Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haidar had also been designated four senior officers to assist them in the dues recovery from defaulters. Top 100 defaulters in each circle owed total outstanding dues of Rs4.545 billion to Lesco, he added.

527 more power pilferers detected

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) found 527 consumers involved in electricity theft in all its circles on the tenth consecutive day of anti-power theft campaign on Saturday.

A Lesco spokesman told the media here that the company also submitted applications against all electricity thieves to the respective police stations, out of which 247 FIRs [first information reports] were registered while 42 accused were arrested. During the operation, he said, large agricultural and commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units.

Among the seized connections were 10 industrial, 28 commercial and 489 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 966,566 units as detection bill amounting to Rs40,574,412. On the tenth day of anti-power theft operation, the Lesco charged 48,520 detection units worth Rs2 million to an industrial connection in Mandiali Stop Sheikhupura, 5,874 detection units of Rs350,000 to another customer in Rahmat Colony Wandala Road, 4,158 detection units of Rs277,550 to a connection in Muridwal Thokar Niaz Beg and 4198 detection units amounting to Rs264,327 to a customer stealing electricity directly from transmission line in Chah Meeran area.