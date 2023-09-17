Partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE : Hot, humid and partly cloudy weather was recorded in the city here on Saturday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said moderate monsoon currents from Bay of Bengal were penetrating in upper/central parts while a westerly wave was also likely to enter in upper parts of the country from today. They predicted that rain-wind/thundershower was expected in Islamabad, Pothohar region, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Southeast Sindh, Northeast Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Heavy falls was expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Potohar region and Upper Punjab during the forecast period. Rainfall was recorded at several cities Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Toba Tek Sing, Jhelum, Mangla, Jhang, Murree, Multan, Khanewal, Dir, Kakul, Buner, Saidu Sharif, Malam Jabba, Balakot, Garhi Dupatta, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot and Barkhan. Saturday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Sibbi, Khairpur and Dadu where mercury reached 42°C while in Lahore it was 35.5°C and minimum was 25°C.