Timely completion of ADP uplift schemes ordered

LAHORE : Youth Affairs Department is working rigorously to trace fresh talent from remote areas of the province and for this purpose; several new schemes are being launched under ADP 2023-24 all over the province.

DG Dr Asif Tufail said this while presiding over a high-profile meeting at National Hockey Stadium on Saturday to review ADP 2023-24 development projects, stated this.

Additional Secretary Sports Nabeela Irfan, Deputy Director Rauf Bajwa and other officials attended the important meeting. Addressing the meeting, he directed all the relevant officers to complete the ADP development projects as early as possible in their respective areas. He said providing top class sports facilities to athletes of far flung areas near their home towns is our top priority. “SBP is taking all essential measures for the promotion of sports culture among young generation across the province,” he added.