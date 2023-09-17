‘JI believes in public service’

LAHORE : Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Foreign Affairs Director Asif Luqman Qazi, who is currently on a UK visit on invitation of UK Islamic Mission (UKIM), Slough, said that Jamaat-e-Islami believed in public service and will continue to do so. He said this while talking during his meetings with UK Islamic Mission’s office bearers and those of Slough Bar Council (SBC), says a message received at Mansoorah on Saturday.

Asif Luqman Qazi also met the central officials UKIM and SBC including Mayor of Slough Bar Council Amjad Abbasi and Leader of the House Ch Iftikhar, Ch Abrar Hussain, Zafar Shahid, Raja Younus, Dr Arif, Musa Waraich, M Naeem, Attaur Rehman and Shahid Raja.

He was shown various departments of Slough Bar Council and briefed about the working of the council. Qazi also discussed different problems of Pakistani and Kashmiri community with the Mayor and Leader of the House.

Talking on this occasion, Asif Qazi said that Jamaat-e-Islami is the largest democratic party whose leadership always emerged through fair and transparent elections. He also invited Mayor Slough and councilors to visit Pakistan and to come to JI head offices at at Mansoorah. Asif Qazi will visit different cities of UK during his 10-day visit and will meet leaders of Pakistani community there.