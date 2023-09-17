Call to develop culture of self-accountability

LAHORE : Former governor Punjab, currently Chairman Board of Management Institute of Public Health (IPH) Lt-Gen (retd) Khalid Maqbool has said that the implementation of the accountability law is mandatory for the elimination of financial corruption.

Similarly, it is also imperative to develop a culture of self-accountability in the society so that people have a sense of ‘halal and haram’ and good and bad and so that a civilized society can be formed. "To eliminate corruption, all systems need to be digitalised by ending the cash economy which ensure all types of transactions transparent and possibility of corruption would be minimised," he said while addressing the accountability awareness seminar organised by National Accountability Bureau Punjab at IPH. Director NAB, Imran Sohail, Additional Director Umar Randhawa, Deputy Director M Sajid, Dean IPH Prof Dr Zarfashan Tahir addressed the seminar, while the health department officers, employees and staff of the institute, students attended the seminar. The speakers said that all religions including Islam teach honesty and righteousness, so it is the responsibility of religious scholars and Ulema to promote a sense of self-accountability among people to establish an ideal society free from all types of corruption so that people can refrain from committing crime.

The thought was promoted that even if they escape from the law of the world, they will not be able to escape from accountability in God's court. They said that government officers dealing with financial matters, purchase and tenders, they must get training on the relevant law and NAB rules so that they can deal with the above-mentioned matters in an efficient manner.

Deputy Director M Sajid highlighted the performance of NAB in his presentation and said that NAB has so far recovered Rs. 900 billion and deposited in the national treasury and have caught big financial scandals.

In his address, Khalid Maqbool, who is also former Chairman NAB, said that there has been a lot of decline in the society and unfortunately today the rich and corrupt man is seen with respect. We have to cooperate with NAB to eradicate corruption.

Dean IPH Professor Dr Zarfashan Tahir said that economic health is also a part of public health, because if the economy is bad, then a sick economy directly affects public health. If so, the availability of funds for the health sector also becomes a problem, so to improve the economic health, it is necessary to eliminate corruption and malfeasance.