RBISE chief visits exam centres

RAWALPINDI : Chairman of the Rawalpindi Educational Board, M Adnan Khan, and Controller of Examinations, Prof Sajid Mahmood Farooqi, conducted visits to various examination centres as part of the Matriculation (Secondary School Certificate) Second Annual Examinations 2023 under the supervision of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Rawalpindi.

During these visits, they checked attendance at the examination centres, including resident inspectors/superintendents/deputy superintendents, and issued instructions while emphasizing strict enforcement of the policies set by the Punjab government. In this process, there will be no tolerance for any violations.

If anyone is found involved in malpractice, they will face disciplinary action, including the filing of FIRs. Secretary Higher Education Punjab, Javaid Akhtar Mahmood, is determined to eliminate cheating and ensure a transparent examination system in Matric exams. He has directed the appointment of vigilant personnel.