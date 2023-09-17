Gold traders devise strategy to resume market operations amid price manipulation

KARACHI: The gold market remained shut for a fourth straight day on Saturday as traders held talks to devise a strategy for reopening on Monday amid concerns over price manipulation by some market players.

The All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association (APGJA) said it would resume issuing market rates from Monday after discussions to address the situation that led to the unexpected closure of the gold market.

“These ongoing discussions are being held to address and manage the situation that led to the unexpected closure of the gold market,” an APGJA spokesman said.

The gold market was closed on Wednesday after a sudden and sharp rise in local gold prices, which surged by Rs5,600 per tola (11.66 grams) to a record high of Rs215,000 on Tuesday. The spike in local prices contrasted with a decline in global gold prices, which fell by $15 to $1,911 per ounce on Tuesday.

The price volatility raised suspicions of possible involvement of some market participants, often referred to as speculators or gamblers, in manipulating gold prices.

The APGJA spokesman said the association was working to ensure greater transparency and regulation in the gold market to prevent potential manipulation in the future.

The closure of the market, which sets the benchmark gold rates, had created uncertainty and confusion among traders and investors, who were left in the dark about the local gold prices.

Market participants and investors are eagerly awaiting the reopening of the gold market on Monday, hoping that the talks will yield a clear strategy to deal with the recent turmoil.

The law enforcement agencies have launched a major crackdown on the gold mafia and smugglers, who are accused of manipulating the gold prices and evading taxes.

The government has formed a task force, comprising officials from various agencies, to take decisive action against the gold mafia and smugglers, who have been identified and listed by the authorities.

The objective behind constituting the task force is to apprehend the mafia and smugglers so that legal action could be taken against them. The government has also decided to start work on a war footing to computerize the sale and purchase of gold and bring the gold dealers into the tax net.

A day earlier, Al-Haj Haroon Chand, the head of the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association, said in a recorded message that the association had cooperated with the authorities and pledged to conduct only spot or ready trading within the market, leaving no room for speculators.

Chand said the association had taken steps to ensure the market’s compliance with regulations and transparency. He also said the authorities had agreed to release some market participants who had been detained on suspicion of manipulating the gold prices.