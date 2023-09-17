Businesses decry ‘unjustified, unfair’ fuel price surge

KARACHI: The business community on Saturday slammed the government’s decision to raise the prices of petroleum products by up to Rs40 per litre for September, saying it was unjustified given the rupee’s recent gains against the dollar.

The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), and the Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) in their separate statements called the POL price hike unjustified. They said it would further squeeze all sectors of the economy.

The interim government jacked up the prices of petrol by 5.6 percent and high-speed diesel by 8.5 percent starting September 16. This raised the price of petrol to a massive Rs331.36/litre from Rs305.36/litre, and diesel to Rs329.18/litre from Rs311.84/litre.

The business community said the currency market was stabilising on account of stringent measures being taken against manipulators by the law enforcers, and they were not only cognizant of these actions but were appreciative too.

The FPCCI said that the government should have kept the petroleum prices unchanged in view of the incrementally consecutive gains of the rupee against dollar for the last 8 interbank sessions.

FPCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said there were visible signs for all to see that rupee value would appreciate further in the coming days due to the crackdown on speculative trading by commercial banks and in the open and grey markets.

Sheikh stressed that the strengthening rupee must have provided the government reasonable cushion to absorb the recent uptick in the international oil prices, and it could have avoided the domino effect of the hike in petroleum prices on the prices of all essentials and cost-push inflationary pressures.

FPCCI explained that the rupee closed at 296.85 for a dollar in the last interbank session of the week, ie on Friday and it reflected more than Rs10 to a dollar gain, which had touched Rs307.10 for a dollar on September 5.

It is pertinent to note that prominent economists agree that the rupee is still undervalued as compared to the real effective exchange rate (REER) and will continue to strengthen if the ongoing regulatory and administrative measures persist.

KCCI President Mohammad Tariq Yousuf said this price hike would further fuel the already skyrocketing inflation, and intensify public miseries.

He pointed out that it was a matter of grave concern that this was the fourth consecutive hike in petroleum prices. During the tenure of the caretaker government alone, petrol price has been raised by more than Rs58 per litre.

Yousuf said that production has been curtailed by many industrial units to a great extent due to the high cost of doing business, and the recent hike would further add to the burden.

PBF Chief Organiser Chaudhry Ahmad Jawad said that at present Rs60 per litre is being charged from the public already in the name of surcharge. On the other hand, high electricity bills have left the public and the business community in debt.

Jawad stressed the need for implementing structural reforms for good governance, curbing unproductive expenditures, expanding the tax base, fostering public-private partnerships, and reallocating resources to critical sectors to stimulate sustainable growth.

Appreciating the role of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), he said the country faced daunting economic challenges, which posed serious threat to the viability of the industry.

Jawad said fiscal discipline could not be achieved and sustained without initiating structural reforms. In the 2023 budget, the government extended substantial subsidies and grants to loss-making entities, which in turn are not only failing to make positive contribution but are also incurring significant losses.

Another PBF official said that maintaining fiscal discipline and establish controls to create fiscal space was necessary to extend relief to the masses.

The business community was of the view that the consecutive hikes in prices of petroleum products, and its impact on the prices of other commodities was further squeezing the industry, agriculture sector, and the public.

The FPCCI was of the view that this could have been avoided by importing Russian crude.

FPCCI president explained that the apex body had forewarned the authority’s a number of times over the last few months that they needed to address the teething problems in the import of Russian crude, ie handling of oil cargoes, adjustments required vis-à-vis refining processes and commercial transactional procedures to settle oil payments.

“Nevertheless, the authorities failed to listen to us; else, we would have more Russian crude by now, which is cheaper by a whopping 40 percent as compared to international markets today,” he added.

Sheikh also said the apex body appreciates the fact that monetary policy committee (MPC) of the State Bank of Pakistan has maintained the status quo in its key policy rate in its latest meeting.

However, he added that people associated with trade and industry wanted discounted and regionally-competitive export finance scheme (EFS), long-term financing facility (LTFF), and temporary economic refinance facility (TERF) to not only lower the cost of doing business, but also to restore a competitive equilibrium in exports. The business community was of the view that if the emerging situation has to be efficiently addressed and handled carefully.

If the government does not take heed, they warned that the rise in petroleum prices and electricity tariffs would affect industrial performance, raise unemployment and open the floodgates of inflation, particularly for the middle and lower segments of the society.

They said that the increase in petroleum prices would also have negative impact on transportation charges of import-export cargoes, electricity fuel adjustment charges, maintenance cost and other expenditures.

In turn, this would collectively affect the cost of finished goods, making manufacturing and export sectors uncompetitive in the international market.

Representatives of the business community urged the government to review the overall inflationary situation and accordingly take steps to somehow ease the burden on the public and industry.