Cab driver found murdered on Karachi’s outskirts

A cab driver with his throat slit was found dead in bushes on the outskirts of the city on Saturday.

The body was discovered by locals after which they informed the police, an officer at the Steel Town police station said. The victim was later identified as Naveed Baig, 35, who was a resident of Hyderabad and worked as a taxi driver.

Baig was killed with a sharp-edged weapon around the neck, apparently by two men who were travelling in his taxi, according to the officer.

Investigators found that a man in Hyderabad had hired the victim for a trip to Kathore where another man joined them, and they asked him to go towards Ghaghar Phatak, for they had to pick power generators from there.

The officer said that the suspects tried to take Baig to a remote area beyond the reach of the tracker installed in the car, but he resisted after which they slit his throat and fled away. The vehicle was found on the same spot.

He said that the body was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre and the cause of death would be ascertained in the postmortem report. Further investigations were underway and police were recording the statements of the taxi owner and relatives of the deceased, he added.