Two ‘robbers’ killed in Orangi

Two suspected robbers were killed following an encounter with police and public in Orangi Town on Saturday.

The suspects, whose identities were not given, were fleeing on a motorcycle after looting cash and mobile phones from people when police intercepted them, an officer at the Pakistan Bazar police station said.

They were injured following an exchange of fire with police personnel, the officer added. However, one of them was beaten to death by a crowd, which assembled on the scene, while the other succumbed to his bullet wounds.

They were rushed to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where doctors pronounced them dead, he said, adding that weapons and a motorcycle were recovered from them.