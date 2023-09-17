Suspect arrested for killing woman during her engagement

Police on Saturday arrested a suspect allegedly involved in murdering a woman during her engagement ceremony and injuring two others, including a police officer, in Shah Latif Town area.

Asma, 35, was killed while her sister Noreen and an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the Counter-Terrorism Department, Mehboob Ali, were wounded in firing by four people in Yar Muhammad Goth on September 15.

According to the investigators, Asma’s father Abdullah had organised her engagement ceremony on Friday night during which a person named Nadir Abro along with his three accomplices arrived and warned the family not to continue with the engagement ceremony. This led to a heated exchange of words, police added. In the meantime, Abro pulled out his pistol and fired shots at Asma, Noreen and ASI Ali, who was attending the event. The suspects fled soon after the firing.

Upon receiving the information, an officer said, police rushed to the scene immediately and shifted the three injured persons who were in a critical state to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where Asma succumbed to her bullet wounds.

The officer added that Malir’s senior superintendent of police, Tariq Elahi Mastoi, also arrived on the spot and made teams to apprehend the suspects, following which intelligence-based raids were conducted and one suspect, identified as Tahir Ibrahim, alias Raju, was apprehended within 12 hours. The three other suspects, including the main suspect Abro, are still on the run.

The FIR was registered under the sections 302 (premeditated murder), 324 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code at the Shah Latif Town police station.