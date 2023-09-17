Baqar vows not to let Sindh’s urban areas be wronged

Talking to a Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) delegation on Saturday, caretaker Sindh chief minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar said he would never allow injustices to take place in the urban areas of the province in terms of development, employment, and law and order.

“Karachi is my city, and other urban areas of the province, such as Hyderabad, Nawabshah, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur and Larkana, will be looked after properly,” he assured the delegation.

Led by Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, the MQM-P delegation that met Baqar at the CM House also included Dr Farooq Sattar and Mustafa Kamal. The party’s leaders had called on the interim chief executive to discuss the overall situation of the province and the upcoming general elections in the country.

Siddiqui said they had expressed satisfaction and announced support when Baqar’s name had been recommended for the post of caretaker CM. Baqar thanked the delegation and said he would serve every resident of the province irrespective of any consideration.

The MQM-P leaders voiced concerns over the issues of the province’s urban areas, following which the interim CM assured them of his personal attention to swiftly resolve the civic problems.

The caretaker CM said that the main job of his government is to provide support to the Election Commission of Pakistan in holding free, fair and transparent polls.

The delegation also brought up the issue of the increasing street crime incidents in Karachi. Baqar said he had directed the city police to control street crime by increasing patrolling and vigilance, and starting operations against street criminals and the drug mafia.

He added that a major reshuffle of officials had taken place in the administration, including the police. “I am sure the new administration will make a difference.”

The interim CM said he welcomes suggestions from all the political parties for improving governance, pointing out that their support is essential for holding free and fair elections.