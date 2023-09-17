Karachi Blues bowled out for 172

LAHORE: Abbottabad bowled out Karachi Blues for just 172 in their Hanif Trophy match at Multan Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Karachi Blues were invited to bat first by Abbottabad. Blues had a faltering start; a 40-run-stand between Imran Shah and Mohammad Taha was the only steady period in the batting until the seventh wicket partnership, which brought back stability to the innings.

Ashiq Ali and Saifullah Bangash, batting together for 51 runs helped the side gain some momentum. Particularly, Saifullah’s half-century gave confidence to the team.

Four wickets each by Israr Hussain and Adil Naz, as well as two wickets by Aitizaz Habib Khan, ensured that the batting side remained under pressure throughout.

Abbottabad had an abysmal day with the bat. None of their batters stayed on the crease long enough to make a mark, thereby jeopardising their chances in the game. Most of their side fell to the right-hander Saqib, who bagged a six-wicket-haul.

At the time of stumps, Abbottabad stood at 46 runs, having lost seven wickets already.

Hyderabad v DM Jamali

DM Jamali won the toss and elected to bat first on the Rahim Yar Khan pitch. The 88-run-opening-stand gave the side a solid start, Particularly, opener Nasir Khan’s 82 helped the side situate themselves comfortably on the first day of the match.

Nasir was helped by small contributions from his teammates, all of whom scored below 35, but ensured that the scorecard was not stagnant. The side was bowled out for 270 runs.

Four wickets by Majid Asghar and two wickets each by Jawad Ali, Mustafa Nasir and Mohammad Asad Malik kept the opposition on their toes.