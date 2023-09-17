Misbah to lead Pakistan in Over-40s Global Cup

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq will lead the country while Abdul Razzaq, an enterprising all-rounder, has been named his deputy for the inaugural MCW Over-40s Cricket Global Tournament getting underway at different grounds of Karachi from September 18.

This was announced by Fawad Ijaz Khan, Chairman, Pakistan Veterans Cricket Association (PVCA) following a meeting of the selection committee which has taken the decision.

Shahid Afridi, a flamboyant all-rounder, will also be a part of the team along with former Test cricketers, Muhammad Sami and Hassan Raza. Tariq Haroon, Khurram Ali Khan (wicketkeeper), Waqas Ahmed, Abdul Qadir, Muhammad Rizwan Aslam, Kashif Siddique, Muhammad Ilyas, Afzal Shah (wicketkeeper), Amjad Ali, Imran Ali, Tassawar Abbas, Haris Ayaz and Junaid Khalil Nainitalwala are the other members of the squad with Yasir Hameed, Ali Iqbal and Shehzad Malik being the reserves. Former Test fast bowler Jalaluddin will be the coach and Azam Khan will be the manager.

Pakistan open their campaign in the tournament with a match against USA on September 19 to be followed with round matches against Nepal (September 20), Australia (September 22), West Indies (September 24), Canada (September 25), Hong Kong (September 27) and UAE (September 28). The semifinals are scheduled to be held on September 30 with the final due to be played on October 2.