Aisam, Aqeel record wins in Davis Cup tie

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan ace star Aisamul Haq Qureshi outclassed Indonesian player David Agung Susanto in straight sets 6-1, 6-4 in the singles match of Davis Cup World Group-II tie here at the classic grass-court of Pakistan Sports Complex Saturday.

Aisam played brilliant tennis to dominate his opponent throughout the match.

In the 2nd Singles, experienced Pakistan No.1 Aqeel Khan beat Gunawan Trismuwantara 7-5,6-4 in an exciting match.

Gunawan served for the first set 5-4 but Aqeel fought back gallantly to take the next three games, and the set, 7-5. Aqeel broke his opponent early in the second set and kept control of the remaining set to win 6-4 and give Pakistan a 2-0 lead going into the second day.

A good number of tennis enthusiasts and a sizable crowed of Indonesian supporters witnessed the match.

Schedule for today: Doubles; Muhammad Shoaib & Muhammad Abid vs Gunawan Trismuwantara & Anthony Susanto.

Reverse Singles: Aqeel Khan vs David Agung Susanto; Aisam ul Haq Qureshi vs Gunawan Trismuwantara.