UK comedian Russell Brand accused of sexual assault

LONDON: British comedian and actor Russell Brand has been accused of rape, sexual assaults and emotional abuse during a seven-year period, according to the results of a media investigation published Saturday.
Four women have alleged sexual assaults between 2006 and 2013 when Brand was at the height of his fame working as a presenter for BBC Radio 2, Channel 4 and acting in Hollywood movies, a newspaper said.
The allegations, which Brand denies, were made in a joint investigation by The Sunday Times, the Times and Channel 4 Dispatches.
According to the investigation, published in the Sunday Times, others have made a range of accusations about Brand’s controlling, abusive and predatory behaviour.
In a video released on Friday, Brand, 48, denied the “very serious criminal allegations” that he said will be made against him.
He said he received letters from a TV company and a newspaper listing “a litany of extremely egregious and aggressive attacks”. He added that “during that time of promiscuity, the relationships I had were absolutely, always consensual”.
According to the media findings, one woman alleged Brand raped her in his Los Angeles home while another claims he assaulted her during a three-month relationship while she was 16 and still at school.
