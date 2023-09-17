IAEA blasts Iran over latest inspector exclusion

VIENNA: The United Nations nuclear watchdog on Saturday condemned the “disproportionate and unprecedented” move by Iran to withdraw accreditation from several of its most experienced inspectors.

“Today, the Islamic Republic of Iran informed me of its decision to withdraw the designation of several experienced Agency inspectors assigned to conduct verification activities in Iran under the NPT Safeguards Agreement,” IAEA director general Rafael Grossi said in a statement.

“This follows a previous recent withdrawal of the designation of another experienced Agency inspector for Iran.”

“With today’s decision, Iran has effectively removed about one-third of the core group of the Agency’s most experienced inspectors designated for Iran,” added Grossi.

“I strongly condemn this disproportionate and unprecedented unilateral measure which affects the normal planning and conduct of Agency verification activities in Iran and openly contradicts the cooperation that should exist between the Agency and Iran.