CTD official martyred in Quetta

QUETTA: A CTD official was martyred by firing by unidentified persons on Jail Road. According to the police, CTD Head Constable Saeed Ahmed was sitting outside a shop along with his friends on Jail Road when an unknown motorcycle rider escaped by firing at him. As a result, he was martyred on the spot.
On receiving the information, police and CTD officials reached the spot and cordoned off the area. Later the funeral prayer of the martyr was performed in the police line which was also attended by CTD DIG Aitzaz Goraya, DIG Quetta Abdul Hai Baloch and other officers.
