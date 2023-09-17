May 9 vandalism: ATC adjourns hearing till 19th

LAHORE: Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Judge Abhar Gul Khan has adjourned the hearing till September 19 on the bail applications of 34 accused including Khadija Shah, Sanam Javed, Rubina Jameel and Samia Asad allegedly involved in the May 9 Lahore Corps Commander House attack case.
The court ordered that new judges have been appointed to court No. 3, and they will hear the case. Meanwhile, the court extended the judicial remand of 158 accused in the said cases, along with the remand of the PTI leaders Yasmin Rashid, Umer Sarfraz Cheema and others.
