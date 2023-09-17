Islamabad Customs seizes foreign goods worth millions of rupees

ISLAMABAD: The FBR’s Customs Collectorate, Islamabad on Saturday, during its ongoing major crackdown on smugglers, recovered foreign goods worth millions of rupees.

According to the details, the Islamabad Customs seized 12 tonnes of smuggled foreign-origin smuggled cigarettes and polythene bags that were hidden in the secret cavities of two passenger buses coming from Quetta.

In the ongoing crackdown on smuggling across the country, the Model Customs Collectorate (MCC), Islamabad seized two passenger busses near Motorway Changi No 26 and transferred them to the state warehouse, Islamabad.

According to the further details, MCC Islamabad Collector Muhammad Asif received a tip-off that two passenger buses were traveling to Islamabad, which carried foreign smuggled goods worth millions of rupees.

The MCC collector conveyed this information to his DC Preventive, upon which DC Preventive Jalal Haider issued an order to the anti-smuggling squad to stage blockade near Changi No. 26 and take action against the said buses.

The Customs scott of MCC Islamabad took action and seized two passenger buses full of smuggled goods worth millions of rupees along with the another smuggled goods which were skillfully hidden in the secret compartments of the buses and transferred the same to Customs warehouse Islamabad. The Customs squad also registered a case of the incident and added that further investigation was underway.