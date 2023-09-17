Lawyer, HR defender Jalila wins Justitia Award

LAHORE: Advocate Jalila Haider, lawyer and human rights defender, has been awarded this year’s Justitia Award in Vienna. She and lawyer Nida Usman Chaudhry, founder of @WomenInLawPk, have both been selected for this honour in succession in 2021 and 2023. HRCP, in a press statement issued Saturday, congratulated Jalila and said it is a matter of great pride to the human rights community in Pakistan.