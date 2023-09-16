Bahrain activist says stopped from flying to Gulf kingdom

LONDON: A daughter of a jailed Bahraini pro-democracy protest leader said on Friday she was refused boarding on a flight from London as she tried to return to the Gulf kingdom to support her father.

Maryam al-Khawaja, a dual Bahraini-Danish citizen, said she was told at a British Airways counter that she was not allowed to board and should speak to Bahraini immigration. “Effectively we are being denied boarding by British Airways on behalf of the Bahraini government,” Khawaja said in a video posted on X, formerly Twitter.

“All airlines are legally obliged to comply with immigration control laws and entry requirements for customers as set by individual countries, “ said British Airways. In Bahrain, a government spokesperson added, “The Kingdom of Bahrain welcomes all visitors, provided they meet the necessary entry requirements.

“However, as with other countries, Bahrain reserves the right to refuse entry, if deemed necessary.” The Bahraini activist said she was returning home because her father, Danish-Bahraini citizen Abdulhadi al-Khawaja, has resumed a hunger strike in protest at lack of access to medical care.

Khawaja said she expected to be arrested in Bahrain, where she was convicted in absentia of assaulting police, a charge she denies, and has another four cases pending. Khawaja was travelling with a group of activists, including Amnesty International secretary general Agnes Callamard and Olive Moore, interim director of Front Line Defenders.

Amnesty said the representatives of human rights organisations who were accompanying Khawaja were also denied checking in for the flight.