US believes China defence chief under investigation by Beijing

WASHINGTON: The US government believes China´s Defence Minister Li Shangfu is the subject of an investigation by Beijing and has been relieved of his duties, the Financial Times reported late on Thursday citing American officials.

The report came shortly before high-ranking diplomat Rahm Emanuel, the US ambassador to Japan, stated on social media that Li “hasn´t been seen or heard from in 3 weeks,” and that the minister might have been placed under house arrest.

It is the latest sign of potential turmoil in Beijing after Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang inexplicably disappeared and was ousted from his post in July. China also replaced the leadership of its Rocket Force, the army unit that oversees its nuclear arsenal, in July, with its former commander Li Yuchao not seen in public for weeks before the change and official media Xinhua giving no explanation for his removal.

Asked by AFP on Friday whether Li Shangfu was under investigation, a Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman said she was “not aware of the situation you raise.” The Times reported that three US officials as well as two people briefed on intelligence said the United States determined Li Shangfu had been stripped of his duties as minister.

It was not clear what made President Joe Biden´s administration conclude that Li was under investigation. The White House has not publicly addressed the matter. Li traveled to Russia in August to attend a security conference near Moscow on August 15. Two days later, the government of Belarus released handout photographs of Li meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk.