Thousands rally in southern Syria despite violence

BEIRUT: Thousands of Syrians protested on Friday in the southern city of Sweida, the largest in nearly a month of anti-government demonstrations that have intensified despite one incidence of violence, activists said.
Peaceful protests in Sweida province, the heartland of the country´s Druze minority, began last month after President Bashar al-Assad´s government ended fuel subsidies. The move dealt a heavy blow to Syrians reeling from war and economic woes.
“Between 3,500 and 4,000 people rallied,” a protester told AFP over the phone, adding that it was “the biggest demonstration yet”. Another activist gave similar estimates. The demonstration took place days after three protesters were wounded by gunfire while trying to weld shut a branch of the ruling Baath party.
Activists blamed party members guarding the building for the violence. Sealings of the party´s offices has become a common act of defiance by protesters in recent weeks. “Today, in response to the gunfire, people turned out in larger numbers,” the protester told AFP.
“We are not afraid and we will keep protesting peacefully until the end.”
LONDON: A daughter of a jailed Bahraini pro-democracy protest leader said on Friday she was refused boarding on a...
WASHINGTON: The US government believes China´s Defence Minister Li Shangfu is the subject of an investigation by...
DERNA, Libya: Rescuers sifted through mud and rubble on Friday in their search for people missing from the...
LONDON: A British nurse jailed for life for murdering seven newborn babies and attempting to kill six others has...
NEW YORK: A New York state appeals court judge on Friday temporarily halted the scheduled Oct 2 trial in New York...
MOSCOW: The Kremlin said on Friday that no agreements had been signed during North Korean leader Kim Jong Un´s...