Thousands rally in southern Syria despite violence

BEIRUT: Thousands of Syrians protested on Friday in the southern city of Sweida, the largest in nearly a month of anti-government demonstrations that have intensified despite one incidence of violence, activists said.

Peaceful protests in Sweida province, the heartland of the country´s Druze minority, began last month after President Bashar al-Assad´s government ended fuel subsidies. The move dealt a heavy blow to Syrians reeling from war and economic woes.

“Between 3,500 and 4,000 people rallied,” a protester told AFP over the phone, adding that it was “the biggest demonstration yet”. Another activist gave similar estimates. The demonstration took place days after three protesters were wounded by gunfire while trying to weld shut a branch of the ruling Baath party.

Activists blamed party members guarding the building for the violence. Sealings of the party´s offices has become a common act of defiance by protesters in recent weeks. “Today, in response to the gunfire, people turned out in larger numbers,” the protester told AFP.

“We are not afraid and we will keep protesting peacefully until the end.”