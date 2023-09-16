Spainsh police break up high-tech bet-fixing ring

BARCELONA: Spanish police said on Friday they had broken up a criminal enterprise that used sophisticated satellite technology to defraud bookmakers which was also involved in match fixing.
The investigation, jointly run with the tax office, Europol and Interpol, uncovered a system that granted the operators access to match information before the bookmakers, allowing them to place bets with certainty, a police statement said.
The criminals gained access to “live video signals from around the world, straight from stadiums, pitches and arenas” which gave them a clear advantage over bookmakers who “were dependent on slower satellite feeds and relays for the same events”, an Interpol statement said.
The system was used to place bets on matches in the Asian and South American football leagues, UEFA Nations League, the Bundesliga, the Qatar 2022 World Cup and the ATP and ITF tennis tournaments.
Police arrested 23 people, most of them in Spain. Among them was one of the group´s leaders as well as a trader from a major bookmaker who worked with the network to validate online bets they placed. The gang used the identities of third parties to lay bets and collect the winnings so as not to arouse suspicion.
