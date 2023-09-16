Ukraine’s Kyiv, Lviv placed on heritage ‘in danger’ list: Unesco

PARIS: The UN´s cultural organisation on Friday placed World Heritage Sites in the Ukrainian cities of Kyiv and Lviv on its “in danger” list, saying they are at risk from the war sparked by Russia´s invasion.
The decision, taken at Unesco´s annual world heritage committee meeting in Riyadh, is a step towards better protection of the historic sites, the UN´s cultural organisation said. Their inclusion on the List of World Heritage in Danger “also opens the door to additional financial and technical aid in order to implement new emergency measures”, it said in a statement.
Unesco said it had added Kyiv´s Saint Sophia Cathedral and the medieval buildings of the city´s Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra monastery site to the list “due to the threat of destruction the Russian offensive poses”.
The decision had been taken because “optimal conditions are no longer met to fully guarantee the protection” of the sites “threatened by potential danger due to the war”. The two historic sites have “remained under permanent threat since the start of the invasion on February 24, 2022”, the statement added. Kyiv´s Saint Sophia cathedral dates back to the 11th century and is one of the city´s best-known landmarks.
