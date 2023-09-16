EU hits TikTok with big fine over child data

LONDON: A European Union regulator hit Chinese-owned social media platform TikTok with a 345-million-euro fine over child data breaches on Friday, in the bloc´s latest salvo against the business practices of tech titans.
The fine, equivalent to $369 million, is the culmination of a two-year inquiry by Ireland´s Data Protection Commission (DPC). The Irish watchdog, which plays a key role in policing the EU´s strict General Data Protection Regulations, gave TikTok three months “to bring its processing into compliance” with its rules.
The DPC in September 2021 began examining TikTok´s compliance with GDPR in relation to platform settings and personal data processing for users aged under 18 years old. It also looked at TikTok´s age verification measures for persons under 13 and found no infringement, but found the platform did not properly assess the risks to younger people registering on the service.
The regulator highlighted in its ruling Friday how children signing up had TikTok accounts set to public by default, meaning anyone could view or comment on their content. It also criticised TikTok´s “family pairing” mode, which is designed to link parents´ accounts to those of their teenage offspring, but the DPC found the company did not verify parent or guardian status.
