US stands with Iranians one year after Mahsa Amini death: Biden

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden said on Friday that the United States would support Iranians a year after the death of Mahsa Amini sparked mass protests, as Washington unveiled fresh sanctions against “egregious” rights abusers. Biden said in a statement that “today -- as we remember Mahsa´s tragic death -- we reaffirm our commitment to the courageous people of Iran who are carrying on her mission.”

“Iranians alone will determine the fate of their country, but, the United States remains committed to standing with them -- including providing tools to support Iranians´ ability to advocate for their own future,” Biden added.

Biden said the United States was “announcing additional sanctions targeting some of Iran´s most egregious human rights abusers” to mark the anniversary. Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd, died on September 16 last year after her arrest in Tehran for an alleged breach of the Islamic republic´s strict dress code for women.

Her death triggered months of nationwide demonstrations under the slogan “Woman, Life, Freedom”. The US Treasury Department said it had added 25 Iranian officials, three media outlets and a research firm onto their sanctions blacklist, saying all were linked to Tehran´s suppression of protests after Amini´s death.

Most were regional commanders of the national police force and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Also sanctioned was Gholamali Mohammadi, the head of Iran´s Prisons Organisation, who the Treasury said presides over serious human rights abuses including torture and rape.

Meanwhile, European Union on Friday added four Iranian officials to its sanctions blacklist over a crackdown on demonstrators, ahead of the first anniversary of the death of Mahsa Amini.

The 27-nation bloc has already imposed visa bans and asset freezes on around 170 Iranian individuals, companies and agencies over the repression. The four officials targeted included a commander in Iran´s Revolutionary Guard, two regional police chiefs and a prison boss. Four prisons, a news agency associated with the Guards and the Supreme Council of Cyberspace, which monitors the internet, were also placed on the blacklist.