Short at spin

Our loss to Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup is being closely scrutinized by cricket experts. In my view Pakistani batters have been severely restricted from scoring freely by the exceptionally talented spinners of India, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan in the recent past.
Unfortunately, the Pakistan team does not include any spinners who can do the same, in my opinion. Perhaps the PCB could find talented young players from the junior teams to play this role.
Dr Najeeb A Khan
Islamabad
