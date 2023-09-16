Mosquito season

As the monsoon season rolls in, so does the annual threat of dengue and malaria outbreaks. Several cities, including Rawalpindi, Hyderabad and Karachi are going through a surge in dengue and malaria cases. Punjab has set an example in effectively managing dengue epidemics and implementing measures to control mosquito breeding. The success achieved in Punjab should serve as a blueprint for other regions to follow. To combat these recurring epidemics, it is crucial for federal and provincial administrations to take proactive measures.
These measures include community engagement, strengthening healthcare infrastructure, and investing in research and development for vector control. Basic steps like fumigating dengue larvae, conducting widespread tests, and addressing issues like garbage heaps and stagnant water should be prioritized.
Sassi Nasir Ali
Turbat
