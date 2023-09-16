Justified delay?

This letter refers to the news report ‘Outgoing CJP questions confusion over time period for holding polls’ (September 14, 2023). I was rather dismayed by the outgoing CJP questioning why there was confusion over election dates when the constitution makes it clear that they must be held within 90 days of the dissolution of assemblies.
We held a new population census and the results have already been notified, which means constituencies must be reworked and fresh elections based on them. Surely, ignoring this vital aspect would make election results unrepresentative of the situation on the ground and, as such, may violate the spirit of the electoral process.
SRH Hashmi
Karachi
