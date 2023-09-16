Dangerous roads

Road safety is one of the most serious problems in Karachi. Due to reckless driving and the poor quality of the roads, people often get into accidents, leading to serious injuries or even loss of life. These problems are exacerbated during the rainy season, when many of the roads are flooded or become slippery.
The Sindh government deserves much of the blame for not improving the traffic infrastructure or implementing road safety regulations effectively. They must implement measures to address these issues in a timely manner.
Josh Baloch
Kech
