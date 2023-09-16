Stuck with the short end

This letter refers to the article ‘Failing to keep up with a changing world’ (September 14, 2023) by Husain Haqqani. The article is correct when it says that Pakistan failed to take full advantage of its alliance with the US from the 1950s to the 1980s and strengthen its position in the region and the world. Pakistan, in my opinion, took pride in being a front-line state in the ‘war on terror’ and a part of the Afghan war in which the USSR was defeated.
However, we gained little from doing so and were left with the short end of the stick. Pakistan missed many chances to become an important country while in the limelight and is now stuck paying the price for being a part of the ‘war on terror’.
Anas A Khan
Edmonton
Canada
