Dollar down

Most of the economic analysts were predicting a three per cent increase in the discount rate by the State Bank of Pakistan but the status quo has been maintained and there has been no change in the discount rate. This indicates that the present caretaker government is serious about bringing the value of the dollar against the rupee down to a reasonable level of around Rs250 per dollar. This could help reduce inflation to a bearable level as well. The prices of essential imported items could come down to some extent if the value of the greenback settles at around Rs250 in the coming months.
Mumraiz Khan
Karachi
