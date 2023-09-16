Governor lauds UNDP role in tackling poverty, climate change

LAHORE: A delegation led by Dr. Samuel Rizk, Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme, met with Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman at the Governor’s House on Friday. During the meeting, important issues including climate change were discussed.

Governor Balighur Rehman said that tackling the issue of climate change is the need of the hour. “Pakistan faced the worst flood last year due to climate change. It is also having adverse impact on agriculture. As chancellor, I have formed a consortium on environment,” he added. Appreciating the United Nation Development Programme’s commitment to eradicating poverty and its role in climate change, he said that the United Nation’s immediate assistance and services to flood victims during the 2022 flood were commendable. He said, “There are many challenges in the field of education and health for which the government is working.”

The UNDP Resident Representative expressed interest in the possibility of collaboration with the Punjab government in various projects to tackle the challenge of climate change. Earlier, the governor chaired a meeting of the Board of Governors of Aitchison College. Addressing the meeting, he said the college is a prestigious educational institution and many prominent personalities of the country had received education from it. The board members expressed concern that the estimated grades given to the students were not in accordance with their ability due to the cancellation of some Cambridge O-level and A-level examinations as a result of protests by a political party. The students had to suffer irreparable loss due to the grading scheme.

The governor, who also the Board of Governors president, expressed his satisfaction that the board members had excellent an educational background. He expressed the hope that the board members including the Provincial Minister of Education, Federal Minister of IT, GOC 10 Division and eminent personalities from various fields would guide the institution in policy making and improve quality and excellence of the institution.

Aitchison College Principal Michael A. Thomson informed the meeting about improvements in the new hostels, administrative blocks and sports facilities in the last few years which were appreciated by the board. In the meeting, the new board elected Syed Babar Ali as the convener of its management committee and recommended the formation of more committees.