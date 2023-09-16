Aleem concerned over worst condition of institutions

LAHORE: Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) President Abdul Aleem Khan in a statement on Friday has expressed his deep concern over the worsening situation of national institutions, including PIA.
Abdul Aleem Khan said that every ruler has a negative role and share in bringing the country’s institutions to the brink of destruction. PIA was destroyed due to political recruitments, nepotism and poor performance for which all the governments of past are equally responsible, he added.
He said that the wheel of economic development has stopped and present stagnation is a big question mark because development in the national institutions is the most important requirement of the time while it is equally required to purify the institutions and make them stand on their own feet. Aleem mentioned that the prices of petroleum products were already touching the highest level in the history and now people cannot afford further increase in the prices of petrol in any way.
