SNGPL’s Customer Service Centres to remain open on weekends

LAHORE: Sui Northern Gas has announced opening its Customer Service Centres on Saturdays and Sundays.According to a statement issued by the company, all SNGPL Customer Service Centres will also remain operational on the weekly holidays from 8am to 5pm.

The company’s spokesperson added that resolution of consumers’ complaints has always been a top priority for the company which is evident from the fact that SNGPL held top position in complaint resolution on Pakistan Citizens Portal.

The decision taken in continuity of the same tradition will enable consumers to easily avail the company’s services on the weekly holidays.