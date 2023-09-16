SNGPL’s Customer Service Centres to remain open on weekends

LAHORE: Sui Northern Gas has announced opening its Customer Service Centres on Saturdays and Sundays.According to a statement issued by the company, all SNGPL Customer Service Centres will also remain operational on the weekly holidays from 8am to 5pm.
The company’s spokesperson added that resolution of consumers’ complaints has always been a top priority for the company which is evident from the fact that SNGPL held top position in complaint resolution on Pakistan Citizens Portal.
The decision taken in continuity of the same tradition will enable consumers to easily avail the company’s services on the weekly holidays.
MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to amend accountability laws to ensure free, fair and...
LAHORE: A delegation led by Dr. Samuel Rizk, Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme, met...
LAHORE: The Lahore High The court on Friday issued orders to impose a fine of Rs2,000 on motorists violationing the...
LAHORE: Demanding the Election Commission of Pakistan to hold polls in the country, Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman...
KARACHI: Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, the convener of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan , said on Friday the...
LAHORE: Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party President Abdul Aleem Khan in a statement on Friday has expressed his deep concern...