Cops accused of torturing citizens

LANDIKOTAL: Demanding action against the station house officer and his assistant, some residents of Shalman on Friday claimed the police tortured them at the Leoy Shalman Police Station without any reason.

Speaking at a press conference at Landikotal Press Club, Fazal Malik, Ajab Sher and Muhammad Sher, residents of Prang Darra, Loey Shalman, said that they had a monitory dispute with Syed Wali and Zamir Gul, residents of Landikotal.

They alleged that SHO Adnan Afridi and additional SHO Qadarman Shalmani tortured them at the police station when they went there. They said their opponents had filed a complaint against them but it was against the law to start beating and torturing anyone without hearing both sides.

When contacted, SHO Adnan Afridi denied the allegations of torture and said Fazal Malik and two others had taken more than Rs40 million from some residents of Landikotal who had lodged a formal complaint against them. Adnan Afridi said that he was not present when Fazal Malik and two others visited the police station.