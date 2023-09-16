Cop’s murderer killed in encounter

LAHORE: A robber, who had martyred a sub-inspector, was killed in police encounter in the City on Friday.The robber identified as Nazim alias Fauji was in police custody and killed by firing of his own accomplices. The CIA police said that the police team along with Nazim was returning from Manawan police station after recovering a motorcycle when his accomplices intercepted the police and opened fire. The cops escaped unhurt while Nazim died.Nazim along with his brothers Azam and Rizwan martyred Sub-Inspector Sarwar Akram during a police encounter in Sahiwal in 2022.
