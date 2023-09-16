Call to probe MDCAT alleged anomalies

PESHAWAR: Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) has raised concerns over the alleged anomalies in the recently conducted Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) results and called for a proper investigation for fairness and integrity of the medical education
system.
In a press release, the PkMAP KP chapter chief, Dr Mohammad Ali, said a significant number of students were allegedly provided with illicit means of communication, facilitated by an organized network, using Bluetooth devices.
He said the gravity of these allegations cannot be overstated, as they strike at the heart of the integrity of our medical education system.
The PkMAP leader said this illicit facilitation allowed a substantial portion of test-takers to achieve scores in excess of 180 marks, an improbable feat without external assistance.
He said the exam serves as the gateway for countless students who aspire to join the esteemed ranks of medical universities. “Any compromise on the evaluation process not only
undermines the hard work and dedication of genuine candidates but also jeopardizes the quality of healthcare professionals that our nation relies upon,” he added.
The PkMAP leader said it was imperative for the relevant authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into these allegations and take swift corrective measures to restore trust in this critical examination process.
