Govt urged to simplify taxation system

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry acting president Ijaz Khan Afridi on Friday urged the government to simplify the taxation system.

Speaking at a seminar on “Tax Management System and E-filing of Returns” jointly organised by SCCI and Regional Tax Office (RTO) Peshawar, FBR here, Ijaz Afridi called for broadening of existing tax base and bringing more people under net instead of further burdening the taxpayers

“Traders are backbone for the country’s economy so they should be facilitated, especially simplifying the taxation system for them, which will help achieve the set revenue collection for the fiscal year,” he added.

The officials informed the participants regarding reforms in the existing taxation system that had been made by FBR, particularly bringing more ease in submission of returns through the e-filing system. The officials said prosperity and development of the business community was a guarantee of economic stability.

They added that the country could only run through support of the business community, therefore, possible steps being taken to facilitate them and brought simplification in the taxation system.

RTO Peshawar Riaz Ahmad said the FBR was an earning institute for the country, which has conducted actions for collection of taxes under the relevant laws. He clarified that it doesn’t mean that FBR took actions to add to the miseries of the taxpayers.

The senior official said RTO Peshawar was providing services to taxpayers under a one-window

operation.The country’s economic prosperity depends on collection of revenue through taxes, he added.

He urged the participants that they should create awareness about FBR that this institution only carried out actions for tax-collection according to relevant laws and collection of other taxes by various federal and provincial authorities didn’t come into ambit of FBR.